No rift between me and Gov Sule ― Al-Makura

A former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has laid to rest the lingering speculations of a rift between him and his successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Al-Makura, who is also the Senator representing Nasarawa-South senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, said the supposed discontent is untrue.

Senator Al-Makura superintend over Nasarawa State from 2011 and handed over to the incumbent in May 2019.

He said the speculations of alleged bad blood between him and the incumbent governor were fueled by mischief makers.

He cleared the air on the matter during the inauguration of his campaign advisory council ahead of the 2023 elections on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital.

He, however, said some misguided elements tried to create discord between him and Governor Sule but failed.

“I want to use this medium to dispel the rumours making the round of existence of a rift between myself and His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

“Some people tried to come between us but did not succeed. We are together and the relationship between us is cordial. We are working in unison to ensure his return for the second term insa Allah,” he said.

He urged party members to work together and ensure that All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidates emerged victorious at all tiers of elections in 2023.

He said he doesn’t believe in factions, even as he appealed to all party members to jettison such ideas in the interest of the party.

“APC is APC, I don’t believe in faction because it’s destructive. I want to appeal to all stakeholders and members to shun factional politics and work for the collective interest of our dear party,” he noted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE