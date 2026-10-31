No rift between Faleke and I — Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has reaffirmed his political relationship with the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, declaring that there is no misunderstanding between them.

Ododo made the clarification over the weekend when he received members of the Faleke Political Vanguard, a youth mobilisation group with structures across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Lokoja.

The governor dismissed speculations of a disagreement between him and the federal lawmaker, describing Faleke as his political leader and partner, while assuring the group of his administration’s continued cooperation.

“I want people to know that we are together; we don’t have differences. He is my leader and he is my partner. I have been saying it, and I owe nobody any apology,” Ododo declared.

He explained that the demands of governance had limited his opportunities to meet regularly with members of the Vanguard, stressing that such circumstances should not be misconstrued as a breakdown in political relationships.

Ododo recalled Faleke’s support during his legal challenges, describing their relationship as one founded on loyalty, mutual understanding and shared political interests.

He added that Faleke had directed members of the Vanguard to support his administration, a responsibility he said he had gladly embraced.

The governor assured the group that his administration would continue to promote inclusive governance, particularly in youth and women empowerment, adding that political leadership should not be seen as an avenue for superiority.

“I am not better than anybody. I have no voice, I have no power without your support. But with your support, we are willing to defend the interests of our youths and women,” he said.

Ododo also cautioned politicians against creating divisions and exploiting young people for political violence, recalling previous experiences in the state where political disagreements reportedly generated hostility among communities and supporters.

He urged political stakeholders to embrace peaceful engagement, tolerance and mutual respect, warning that the peace and stability of Kogi State must not be sacrificed for personal or partisan interests.

The governor further challenged youths to deploy their energy, talents and organisational abilities towards productive ventures and the development of the state rather than allowing themselves to be used as instruments of political violence.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Faleke Political Vanguard, Alamoh Kehinde Samuel, said the organisation was made up of selected youth leaders and supporters drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Kehinde disclosed that many members were political followers of the late former Governor Abubakar Audu and Hon. Faleke, adding that the group was committed to strengthening grassroots political participation and supporting the Ododo administration.

He commended the governor for his support and attention to the organisation, identifying security, youth development and inclusive governance as major factors motivating members to remain politically active.

The coordinator also highlighted some of the administration’s achievements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, workers’ welfare and investment promotion.

He listed the construction and renovation of 88 primary healthcare centres, establishment of a psychiatric centre at Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, educational support for students, improved salary and pension payments, expansion of the state health insurance scheme and ongoing road projects.

On the organisation’s structure, Kehinde disclosed that the Vanguard had established coordination arrangements across the state’s 21 local government areas and 239 electoral wards.

He said the group was targeting 100 members in each ward, translating to a projected membership of 23,900 across the state.

According to him, the organisation would soon commence formal inaugurations at the zonal, local government and ward levels to strengthen its grassroots structures and improve coordination.

He added that the Vanguard’s political agenda included mobilising support for Governor Ododo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, the Kogi State Chairman of the Special Advisers’ Forum, Hon. Bode Adeyemi, applauded the Vanguard for its growing mobilisation capacity and expanding grassroots network.

Adeyemi recalled that about 400 members of the organisation had previously participated in an engagement with his team, describing their involvement as evidence of their commitment to political mobilisation.

He also acknowledged the group’s participation in a solidarity walk organised in support of President Tinubu, saying the exercise demonstrated its ability to mobilise young people around common political objectives.

The Special Advisers’ Forum chairman noted that the Vanguard’s presence across the 239 wards underscored the importance of building an inclusive political structure that gives young people from different backgrounds a sense of belonging.

He expressed confidence in the leadership and organisational capacity of the group, urging members to remain disciplined, united and committed to their political objectives.