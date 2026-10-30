No rift among Ododo’s men, no crisis in Kogi APC, says Omade

The National Director of Planning of Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), Hajia Aishat Oyiza Omade, has dismissed speculations of a political rift among the associates of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and alleged crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Omade said the replacement of Senator Abubakar Sadiku Ohere as the Kogi State Coordinator of RTIFN should not be interpreted as a sign of division or political conflict but as a deliberate effort to promote fairness, geographical balance and wider stakeholder participation.

She made the clarification in a press statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists in Lokoja, following speculations surrounding the emergence of a new coordinator for the presidential support group.

“Let me state clearly that, from my perspective and based on my participation in the process, there was no crack, no fight among the Governor’s men, and no crisis within the APC in Kogi State that necessitated the change,” she said.

According to her, the development should be understood within the context of political inclusion and the need to strengthen grassroots mobilisation in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and his anticipated re-election bid in 2027.

Omade explained that the decision followed discussions at a meeting of Kogi stakeholders of RTIFN in Abuja, convened by the group’s National Coordinator and attended by prominent political figures, including former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward David Onoja, and Hajiya Baiwa Salamatu, among others.

She disclosed that she raised concerns about the concentration of leadership positions in some presidential support groups within Okene Local Government Area, arguing that other local government areas in Kogi Central should also have opportunities to participate in the leadership of political mobilisation structures.

“I acknowledged Senator Ohere’s leadership capacity and immediately expressed my full support for him to succeed in the role. My position was not borne out of personal interest or opposition to any individual, but from a genuine desire to promote fairness, balance and inclusiveness,” she stated.

The RTIFN national director said her intervention was informed by the need to ensure that political stakeholders across Kogi Central felt a sense of belonging in the Renewed Hope political project.

She explained that following the voluntary resignation of Hon David Zaccaharia from the position to pursue his political career under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), discussions arose over who should take over the leadership of the organisation in Kogi State.

Omade said although Hon Amoka Eneji Monday (Odu), a former chairman of Okehi Local Government Area and former deputy coordinator, was a possible successor, she believed the opportunity should be extended to another local government area to promote equitable representation.

“I maintained that the position should not automatically return to Okehi but be given to Adavi Local Government Area, considering that I am also from the same local government and serve in the national executive structure of RTIFN,” she explained.

She listed several presidential support groups whose leadership positions are occupied by individuals from different parts of the state, noting that some key positions are concentrated in Okene while other local government areas deserve greater representation.

Among the examples she cited were Arewa for Asiwaju State Coordinator, Abdulkareem Asuku; PBAT Door-to-Door Coordinator for Kogi Central, Hon Ahovi; Arewa for Asiwaju Deputy Coordinator for Kogi Central, Hajiya Bilikisu Ahovi; Renewed Hope Ambassador State Coordinator, Hon Idris King; and Kogi City Boy Deputy Coordinator, Mamman Ovatuwa, all of whom she identified as being from Okene.

She also mentioned the Kogi State City Boy Coordinator, Ogah Tony, from Ibaji; PBAT Door-to-Door State Coordinator, Hon David Mark, from Olamaboro; and Kogi State TSG Coordinator, Chief David Dare Mayegun, from Kogi West.

Omade further cited Hon Juwon Olorunnipa, popularly known as Jumabee, who serves as Director of Entertainment and hails from Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

She argued that a more balanced distribution of leadership opportunities would strengthen political mobilisation and encourage broader participation across the state.

“If several key positions are concentrated in one local government area while Adavi, Okehi, Ajaokuta and Ogori-Magongo have limited representation in comparable positions, how can every part of Kogi Central feel equally involved in the Renewed Hope project and the work towards Mr President’s re-election?” she asked.

She stressed that political mobilisation becomes more effective when stakeholders are given opportunities to contribute and feel a genuine sense of ownership.

“Political mobilisation is more effective when stakeholders feel a genuine sense of belonging and ownership. Every local government has its political structures, influential stakeholders, grassroots networks and committed supporters who can contribute meaningfully to political engagement,” she said.

Omade added that inclusion should not be viewed merely as the distribution of political appointments but as a means of building stronger relationships, deepening cooperation and sustaining unity within the party.

She described the emergence of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello (Dollar), a former APC state chairman and the current Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as an opportunity to expand RTIFN’s organisational reach and strengthen its grassroots structures.

She maintained that the development should not be allowed to generate division among party loyalists or create the impression that the APC in Kogi State is experiencing an internal crisis.

“Let us therefore put aside unnecessary speculation, personal interpretations and divisive narratives. The change in RTIFN’s Kogi State leadership should be understood in the context of the need for broader representation and organisational inclusion, rather than automatically interpreted as evidence of a political crisis,” she appealed.

She also expressed appreciation to Senator Abubakar Sadiku Ohere for his contributions to the organisation and congratulated Bello on his emergence as the new Kogi State Coordinator of RTIFN.

Omade called for cooperation among the former and new leadership, stressing that political differences and changes in organisational responsibilities should be handled with maturity, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the party’s collective objectives.

She expressed confidence that greater inclusion, constructive engagement and sustained cooperation among stakeholders would strengthen RTIFN’s structures in Kogi State and enhance its mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The RTIFN national director reaffirmed that unity, fairness and a shared commitment to political development should remain the guiding principles of all stakeholders working towards the success of President Tinubu’s administration.