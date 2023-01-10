“We have our structure running through the 20 local governments and”

Peter Obi: No rest until we achieve victory in Lagos — Caretaker Committee

The Lagos State Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) under the leadership of Mrs Oluwatoyin Shokunbi has promised to deliver its principal, Peter Obi, and all other candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shokunbi stated this during a press conference at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat, Yaba, Lagos, on Monday.

According to her, the electorate was waiting for LP at every nook and cranny of the State.

Shokunbi said that the committee had been working day and night in all councils to deliver the state for the party.

Inaugurated on December 15, 2022, the committee, according to her, comprised nominations from six stakeholders of all interest groups.

She said that the committee had also inaugurated the Lagos State Labour Party Campaign Council.

Tribune Online learned the council is to coordinate all campaigns and galvanise votes for all its candidates ahead of the February 25 and March 11 polls respectively.

“They (the committee) are already working hard in all the local governments and they are building necessary templates for the campaign activities.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman, Kayode Salako resigns

“We have our structure running through the 20 local governments and all the wards in the State.





“We have harmonised and we will continue to harmonise all interest groups even at the local government and ward levels.

“We are poised to take over the ruling party, not only at the centre but also in Lagos State. We know that the masses and indeed citizens of Nigeria are waiting for Labour Party,” she said.

On their campaign strategies, the chairperson said; “Our campaign strategy is down to the local governments, wards, polling units, and down to individuals and one-on-one basis.

“Our campaign councils are in all the wards of Lagos State. They have been doing so much work since they were inaugurated. There is no rest until we achieve victory in all our elections”.

She, however, urged all party members to be focused as they canvass for votes in the State.