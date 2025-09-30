No religious persecution in Nigeria — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims of deliberate religious persecution in Nigeria, insisting that Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, at the launch of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s book “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” Tinubu described the allegations as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

“There’s no religious persecution in Nigeria. It’s a lie from the pit of hell. I have always believed in good governance, and since I assumed office, I have focused on your welfare. Today, Nigerians can confidently say we have well-equipped hospitals, and we can treat critical illnesses such as cancer,” he said.

Tinubu’s comments followed claims by American talk show host Bill Maher, who in a viral clip from his show Real Time with Bill Maher, alleged that Christians were being systematically killed in Nigeria.

“If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck. You are in a bubble. I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria.

“They’ve killed over a hundred thousand since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches. These are the Islamists, Boko Haram.

“This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza. They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country,” Maher said.

The video was widely circulated by international influencers, including Radio Genoa, an anti-Islamic personality on X.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had also debunked Maher’s claim, insisting that Nigeria’s security challenges should not be portrayed as a targeted campaign against a single religious group. He described the allegation as “a gross misrepresentation of reality.”

Reassuring Nigerians, Tinubu said the economy was improving and urged citizens to remain patient. “Nigeria’s economy just turned a corner, and you will receive prosperity; those talking negatively about this country should stop saying so. Just be patient, as all Nigerians will feel the prosperity in due time; don’t be corrupt,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE