Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, representing Kano Central in the Senate, stood resolute on Monday, asserting that he harboured no regrets over his recent donation of clay pots and textile materials for burying corpses to his constituents.

Amidst criticisms that followed his gesture, Hanga defended his action during a news conference held in Kano.

He addressed the controversy surrounding his donation, saying, “I have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing and donating burial materials to my constituents. I did not use constituency project money to buy them; I used my personal money.

“Furthermore, the gesture is a tradition in my family, as I grew up witnessing my father carrying it out.

“Before I became a senator, many people knew me by the gesture; when I became senator, some groups came requesting that I purchase materials for them to maintain their graveyards.

“And I decided to spread the gesture to all 15 local government areas of my constituency,” the lawmaker explained.

He said that apart from the purchase and donation of pots and other burial materials, he had been delivering other dividends of democracy to his constituents.

“As part of my constituency project, we are building roads in about 10 local government areas and women’s centres in about 6 local councils.

“This is after giving women and youth monetary incentives to selected beneficiaries from the 15 local government areas.

“In the education sector, we have sponsored no fewer than 2000 students to study at the Kano State Polytechnic.

“`We paid school fees for 1500 Bayero University, Kano (BUK) students as part of our support for their education,” Hanga said.

