‘No recall order yet’, Senate bars Natasha from resuming Tuesday

The Senate has barred suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming on Tuesday asking her to stay away from its proceedings, insisting there is no court order mandating her return to the chamber.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu said the lawmaker, who was suspended in March 2025 over a heated seat arrangement clash and allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, cannot resume until her suspension lapses or the Senate decides otherwise.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended after accusing Akpabio of sexual misconduct, an allegation the Senate President strongly denied.

The suspension followed what the Senate described as a violation of its rules.

Citing a recent judgment by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Akpoti-Uduaghan had vowed to return to the red chamber on Tuesday, July 22, claiming the ruling backed her resumption.

ALSO READ: Akpabio appeals Court order to reinstate Senator Natasha

But Adaramodu said the Senate was not under any enforceable obligation to allow her resume as the judgment did not contain a mandatory order for her recall.

“It is therefore surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist,” he said.

“The Senate emphasises once more: there is no enforceable order directing her immediate return to the chamber.”

He warned that any attempt by the suspended senator to force her way into the chamber on Tuesday would be premature and disrespectful to the institution.

“We advise the Distinguished Senator to refrain from any attempt to storm the Senate next Tuesday under a false pretext, as doing so would not only be premature but also undermine the dignity of the Senate and violate due process,” the statement read.

“The Senate, as a law-abiding institution, is committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of its proceedings. It will not tolerate the disruption of its proceedings.”

Adaramodu further stated that the Senate would, at the appropriate time, consider the court’s advisory opinion regarding its Standing Orders, the lawmaker’s suspension, and the process of her potential recall.

“Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE