The federal government on Monday maintained that no ransom was paid for the release of the 137 schoolchildren kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave this position after the regular meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the non-payment of ransom is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s policy of dealing with such matters.

Idris said the president appreciated the role of the security services in the safe return of the abductees and vowed that all those involved in such acts in the country would be fished out.

Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani, had in a statement on Sunday, announced the release of the school children.

The minister stated: “Mr President and members of council were happy to note that, as promised by Mr. President, these children were reunited or have been rescued from the captors and as usual and in keeping with the commitment of Mr President, no ransom was paid.

“The Federal Executive Council and Mr President are very grateful to especially the National Security Adviser, the service chiefs and all security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that these kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“The government is determined to ensure that the lives and property of all Nigerians are protected at all time and Mr. President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country.

“Indeed, all those who are participating in this criminal act will be fished out by the security agencies and will never go unpunished.”

On the actual number of school taken from Kaduna and rescued, the minister noted that there was no report of any abductee dying or being withheld, noting that they have all been reunited with their families.

“There was a question that reports that 287 of these children were taking you know what I can tell you is that there is no report that any of these kidnap victims either died or has been withheld, so all those that have been taken, have been brought back in safety to their families. I can tell you that. Thank you very much,” he explained.

Idris also affirmed that Kaduna-based Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, is not above the law as he can invited by security agencies to clarify his statements if need be.

Asked why Gumi, who has been speaking about bandits and their treatment, has not been invited as he seems to have much information, the minister affirmed that government will stop at nothing to obtain relevant facts required to solve security problems.

The federal government spokesperson stated: “What I can tell you is that government will not stop at anything to get any kind of information that it requires to solve our problems. The security agencies are up and doing.

“Shiekh Gumi, or any other individual for that matter, is not above the law. If you have suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take, but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody that is above the law in this regard. And I’m aware, let me put it here, that I’m aware that he has been also a guest of the security agencies to answer questions.

“When you make remarks, especially remarks that border on national security, it is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further into that, and they are doing just that. No one is above the law in this direction.

“I just thought that I should put that out.”

