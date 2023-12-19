Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that no price is too high for him to pay to ensure that peace reigns in Rivers State.

The Governor in an emotion-laden voice made the declaration at the 3rd Convocation ceremony of Pamo University of Medical Sciences in Rivers State shortly after returning from Abuja where he had gone to attend a peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, before he touched down on Rivers soil angry reactions had greeted the peace pact with many describing it as one-sided and an attempt to easily remove the governor from office through impeachment via a legislature that is dominated by loyalists of his opponent, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing the crowded auditorium at the Pamo University, Fubara declared; “Let me thank everyone of you here for your prayers. I need to say this to my dear state. I call it my dear state because of the support you have shown me within this period. It is immeasurable.

“I want you to know that there is no amount that is too big to pay for peace and I will continue to pay it”.

The governor left everyone conjecturing whether or not he actually signed the peace pact that has generated angry reactions across the state.

Many of the speakers who spoke to Nigerian Tribune in Port Harcourt described the 8-point peace pact as one-sided heavily skewed and manipulated against Governor Fubara and his group with some saying it was hastily put together.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE