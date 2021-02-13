No pregnancy after marriage

I am a 35 -year- old businessman who got married about three years ago. Although I travel frequently because of my job, I still make time to see my wife as frequently as possible. Unfortunately, she has not been able to get pregnant since we got married. I will appreciate your kind assistance in knowing how to handle this problem.

Richard (by SMS)

Since as you claimed, your job takes you out of the house frequently, you will need to make sure that the time you spend with your wife tallies with the time she can get pregnant (her fertile period). This you can calculate from her menstrual period. She should also undertake some basic medical tests to rule out any underlying ailments. Furthermore, it is also important for you to see your doctor for a sperm test so that you can confirm that your sperm is strong enough to make your wife pregnant. Once all the medical tests are normal, all that you need is patience and regular sexual intercourse with your wife at the right time.

