No Pope yet: Black smoke seen in Vatican for second time in 24 hours

Thick black smoke once again rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling that Catholic cardinals have not yet elected a new pope.

It was the second time in 24 hours that the signal of an unsuccessful vote was seen.

The smoke followed the second and third ballots of the day, as thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square to watch.

The 133 cardinal electors remain behind closed doors, cut off from the world, in their secret conclave.

To elect a new pope, a candidate must secure at least 89 votes — a two-thirds majority.

Black smoke means no decision has been reached, while white smoke will indicate a successful election.

Barbara Mason, a 50-year-old from Canada, voiced her support for a careful process. “I don’t want it rushed — whatever they need to do to make the right decision,” she said.

She hopes for a pope who continues Pope Francis’s focus on the environment and migrant rights.

Pope Francis, a reform-minded leader from Argentina, died on April 21 at the age of 88 after serving for 12 years.

The cardinals began their day with a private Mass before returning to the Sistine Chapel.

Under Michelangelo’s frescoes, each cardinal writes his choice on a ballot, which is placed in a silver urn.

The ballots are burned after each round, with chemicals added to produce black or white smoke.

The cardinals’ initial procession into the chapel was broadcast live, but the feed was cut once the doors closed.

They are forbidden from using phones and have sworn an oath of secrecy, under penalty of excommunication.

This conclave is the most international in Church history, with participants from around 70 countries. Many expect the process to take longer, as there is no clear frontrunner.

Several names are being circulated, including Cardinals Pierbattista Pizzaballa (Italy), Peter Erdo (Hungary), and Malcolm Ranjith (Sri Lanka).

Although around 80% of the voting cardinals were appointed by Pope Francis, their visions differ.

Some want to continue his progressive legacy, while others seek a more conservative path.

Juan Benitez, a 37-year-old from Colombia, hopes the next pope will bring unity. “The church has many divisions between liberals and conservatives, which are divisions that should not be, because I believe that the Church is universal,” he said.

Voting is set to continue Thursday afternoon, with up to four more ballots on Friday if necessary.

The world now waits for white smoke to rise.