Dare Adekanmbi

Business mogul and politician, Dr Abisoye Fagade, has described the president-elect and former governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Tinubu, as a quintessential politician whose ability to transform dreams and lives has not been outpaced by any other person in the country.

Fagade, in a special birthday message to Tinubu made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, said Tinubu is worth being celebrated across the globe given his invaluable contribution to humanity and African society as a professional, investor, philanthropist and public administrator.

“Without being immodest, this occasion of the 71st birthday celebration affords many people the opportunity to set the record straight and portray the person of Senator Ahmed Tinubu in the right perspective.

“This is a man who defies all odds to get educated at home and abroad at a time when education was the right of only the children of the rich. He then joined the best multinational companies at one time or another as an employee and he was able to rise to the peak of his career within a short period.

“In the early 1990s, he joined the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and got elected into the Red Chamber of the National Assembly where he represented Lagos West Senatorial district. Senator Tinubu was a chief supporter of Chief MKO Abiola in the build-up to June 12, 1993, a presidential election which Abiola won but was annulled by the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

“The struggle for the actualisation of Abiola mandate necessitated the floating of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) by Tinubu and other pro-democracy heroes of Nigeria.

“And in the current political dispensation, Tinubu has distinguished himself as the best individual contributor to the sustenance of democracy in the land as all his actions since 1999 have been assisting the cause of democracy and good governance in the entire country.

“When he was the governor of Lagos state, he did a lot to improve the fortune of the former federal capital as he was able to raise the monthly internally generated revenue of the state from N600m to N12bn and thus launched the Centre of Excellence on the part of financial independence and greatness.

“The same Tinubu-Jagaban Borgu was highly instrumental to the rescue mission which occurred in 2015 when PDP was dislodged from power at the centre as he successfully nurtured into fruition the merger of some political parties which birthed the APC.

“With this and in addition to his previous exploits in the political space, Tinubu has written his name in gold ahead of any other individual in the history of Nigeria.





“It is on this premise that we are warming up to leave no stone unturned in the bid to support him to be the best president Nigeria has ever produced,” Fagade said.

