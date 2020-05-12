No plot to impeach Makinde, Olaniyan ― Oyo Assembly

Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, denied being involved in meetings or being behind a purported plot to impeach state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde or his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan.

This is as they passed a vote of confidence on Makinde, Olaniyan and the executive arm of government in the state.

With loud sounds of ayes, members voiced support for the Makinde administration as moved by the member representing Lagelu constituency, Honourable Akintunde Olajide and his counterpart representing Oyo East/Oyo West constituency, Honourable Isiaka Kazeem.

Lending his voice to the motion, Honourable Dele Adeola representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju decried attempts to cause disunity in the state.

“We have a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde and no meeting whatsoever has been held with anybody, at any level in Oyo State, towards destabilising the state,” Adeola said.

Similarly, Majority Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin said the Assembly was solidly behind Makinde and all the current administration was doing.

Slamming the gavel in favour of the motion, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin expressed the belief that all members, regardless of party lines, were on the same page in its decisions.

“On behalf of Honourable members, I want to ascertain that there is no plot, coup, series of meetings such that Honourable members were bundled into a hotel to be behind a section of the executive arm of government.

“I assure you that we stand as one and with the achievements of the ninth Assembly, we want to set the pace for Assemblies to come,” Ogundoyin said.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to have the Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa renamed Adeseun Ogundoyin polytechnic, Eruwa scaled through second reading on Tuesday.

Honourable Hakeem Adedibu of Iwajowa constituency, who is one of the three sponsors of the bill, said the renaming of the institution will serve as a way to honour the late Adeseun Ogundoyin whose contributions to Eruwa and the state at large were immense.

Adedibu added that such honour will also instil in people the desire to be remembered for good even after their lifetime.

Pointing to Ogundoyin’s philanthropy, industriousness, commitment to the development of Eruwa and versatility as a politician, Minority Leader, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape said Ogundoyin deserved the honour and even more.

Tuesday’s plenary also saw the Assembly continue the move to prohibit open defecation in the state.

The Oyo State Open Defecation Prohibition Bill 2020 which passed the second reading stage, will mandate landlords to have toilets in the House.

Deputy Speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi, who gave insights into the bill, said anyone caught defecating openly will be fine N5,000 or do community service for one week.

Fadeyi added that the bill when passed into law will mandate the state government to provide public toilets.

In addition, the proposed law will empower environmental officers to check houses to see if they have toilets.

Contributing, Honourable Oluwafowokanmi Olufemi representing Ibadan South West 2 constituency argued that local government, not just the state government, should be involved in the maintenance of public toilets.

Speaking in the same light, Honourable Wumi Oladeji of Ogbomoso North constituency, said communities should be tasked to own and maintain toilets built for them by government, legislators or other stakeholders.

On his part, member representing Ibadan North 2, Honourable Adebayo Babajide said the proposed law must provide for a special task force to arrest offenders as well as a mobile court to immediately try offenders.

Beyond just building public toilets, minority leader, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape stressed that the public toilets must have the manager to constantly monitor and clean the toilets.

The day’s sitting also saw the Oyo State Agency for Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2020 passed into law.

