No plans to merge Population Commission with other data collecting agencies ― Chairman

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
NPC, Census

The chairman, National Population Commission (NpopC), Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji on Tuesday said there are no plans to merge the commission with other data collecting agencies of the government.

He was reacting to claims on the likely merger of NpopC based on recommendations in Oronsaye’s report.

The chairman, who spoke in Abuja, at a retirement get-together held in honour of the outgoing Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Muhammed Isah said the commission is a constitutional body which is provided for in the constitution.

He said the report had at no point recommended that the commission be merged, noting that rather, it may be mandated to take additional functions and responsibilities.

“NPC is a constitutional body. It is provided for in the constitution. For you to tamper with National Population Commission, you have to make appropriate amendment in the constitution and that is understandable because our major mandate as you have said is census taking and census taking is not just a mere statistical data collecting activity. It has political ramifications that is why you cannot just treat it as a mere statistical exercise because it can have an adverse effect on our polity.

“We have seen the recommendations of that report and the NPC is standing as it has always stood. Perhaps one or two functions would be brought into the commission, but certainly, we are not being merged with any agency,” he said.

He noted that although the government has repeatedly advocated for data harmonisation. This can, however, be achieved without necessarily merging the agencies.

“We can harmonise data collection without necessarily merging agencies. It is a matter of streamlining every body’s roles and activities and streamlining the outputs of these activities,” he added.

Earlier, the outgoing director called on the National Assembly (NASS) to revise the pensions Act.

He said this will enable retirees to access their pensions promptly, among other benefits.

Also, he urged civil servants to look at having a retirement plan and also play by the rules.

“The advice I will give to other civil servants is that they should always go by the rules, if they do this, they will be very safe because the laws are there to guide and protect them. They should also start thinking about life after retirement. Plan B is very important. This life is not permanent and so also the civil service,” he said.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On the occasion of Africa Anti-Corruption Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualisation of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR), as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Akoka, has asked the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, to prevail on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the… Read Full Story
Controversy trailed the wedding Fatiha of the eldest son of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) held on Saturday in Kano state… Read Full Story
Dr Idris Salako, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, says the state government will enforce the law on the demolition of distressed buildings… Read Full Story
THOUGH the Federal Government is dithering on the resumption of academic activities in schools across the country, the Oyo State government recently took a bold step and announced that academic activities would resume in schools, with the forerunners being pupils in primary six and secondary school students in JSS3 and… Read Full Story
STEPHEN GBADAMOSI looks at the problems caused by the phenomenon of deputy governor and vice president offices alongside the huge budgetary allocations to them and lack of clear-cut responsibilities… Read Full Story
The United States again broke its own record for new coronavirus cases in a single day, with over 66,600 fresh infections documented on Friday, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University… Read Full Story
I would advise people never to believe that rubbish from that former British colonial official, Harold Smith, that British rigged the 1959 general elections for the North to control Nigeria. It is a bunch of lies and disjointed attempt to ravish our country and her history. That man was a hired agent recruited to do that dirty job to… Read Full Story
AGAIN, the system felled Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week. It had always done that. Olusegun Obasanjo, the maiden president at inception of Nigeria’s fourth republic, first erected the crucifixion upon which a crime-fighting czar was hung… Read Full Story
IN its reaction to Federal Government’s announcement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would mobilise its members against the move. Although the labour movement made some germane observations about the welfare of the populace… Read Full Story
I have always maintained that only the pathetically ignorant and the deepest of the shallows will ever believe that Nigeria as is can fight corruption… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Fayemi commends IGP over creation of new zonal command

Latest News

Oyo Assembly summons Water Corporation boss, contractors over failed N10 billion…

Latest News

FG donates rice processing equipment to Ogun govt

Latest News

Deplorable roads: We are aware of challenges confronting residents ― Ogun govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More