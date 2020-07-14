No plans to merge Population Commission with other data collecting agencies ― Chairman

The chairman, National Population Commission (NpopC), Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji on Tuesday said there are no plans to merge the commission with other data collecting agencies of the government.

He was reacting to claims on the likely merger of NpopC based on recommendations in Oronsaye’s report.

The chairman, who spoke in Abuja, at a retirement get-together held in honour of the outgoing Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Muhammed Isah said the commission is a constitutional body which is provided for in the constitution.

He said the report had at no point recommended that the commission be merged, noting that rather, it may be mandated to take additional functions and responsibilities.

“NPC is a constitutional body. It is provided for in the constitution. For you to tamper with National Population Commission, you have to make appropriate amendment in the constitution and that is understandable because our major mandate as you have said is census taking and census taking is not just a mere statistical data collecting activity. It has political ramifications that is why you cannot just treat it as a mere statistical exercise because it can have an adverse effect on our polity.

“We have seen the recommendations of that report and the NPC is standing as it has always stood. Perhaps one or two functions would be brought into the commission, but certainly, we are not being merged with any agency,” he said.

He noted that although the government has repeatedly advocated for data harmonisation. This can, however, be achieved without necessarily merging the agencies.

“We can harmonise data collection without necessarily merging agencies. It is a matter of streamlining every body’s roles and activities and streamlining the outputs of these activities,” he added.

Earlier, the outgoing director called on the National Assembly (NASS) to revise the pensions Act.

He said this will enable retirees to access their pensions promptly, among other benefits.

Also, he urged civil servants to look at having a retirement plan and also play by the rules.

“The advice I will give to other civil servants is that they should always go by the rules, if they do this, they will be very safe because the laws are there to guide and protect them. They should also start thinking about life after retirement. Plan B is very important. This life is not permanent and so also the civil service,” he said.