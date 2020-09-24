No plan to hike fees, give automatic promotion to students — Private school owners

Tunbosun Ogundare |

Lagos

PRIVATE school owners in Lagos State say they have no plan to increase school fees anytime soon as students and pupils return to class for the 2020/2021 academic session.

They have also said there is no plan to give students automatic promotion to the next class.

Schools in Lagos State reopened for academic activities on Monday following the state government’s directive to that effect, six months after general school closure in the country due to the corona virus pandemic.

The school owners under their various bodies, including the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), the National Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), as well as the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP), among others, spoke to Tribune Education in separate interviews.

The president of NAPPS, Lagos State chapter, Mr Olawale Mohammed; chairman of LEAMSP, in the state, Mr Fatai Raheem, and the president of AFED, Mr Orji Kanu, all said that their fees would remain the same for now.

They noted that many businesses were affected by the pandemic and the measures put in place to contain it, just as many gainfully employed individuals also lost their jobs.

They acknowledged that economic activities are only just picking up gradually and, therefore, many people have no money even to eat let alone to spend on children’s education.

“So, increment in school fees is not an option for now,” Olawale stressed.

They commended their teachers and other staff for their sacrifice and commitment, saying that majority of them resumed at their duty posts despite not being paid salaries for up to four months.

On students’ promotion to the next class, they said they would do revision classes for them for not less than two weeks on the third term 2019\2020 curriculum, and then evaluate them for promotion exercise and immediately commence the 2020/2021 academic activities for those successful.

The private school owners said there would be no automatic promotion so as not to create undue learning vacuum that would lead to the production of half-baked learners.

