No plan to field Jonathan as our presidential candidate in 2023 but…, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no plan to field former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2023 as its presidential standard-bearer as it is being speculated.

There were reports last week that some Northern APC governors who visited Jonathan last week assured him of plan to give him the party’s ticket in 2023.

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the interim committee of the party, cleared the air on the reports in an interview with Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday.

He, however, said it would be a new discussion entirely whether Jonathan would be welcomed if he eventually indicates interest.

According to him, there was no truth in the reports, saying those peddling such information are afraid.

“Those peddling such information are afraid. But for now, there is nothing in the APC which has anything to do with the aspiration for 2023.

“Even if someone wants to base assumption on our recent visit to him during his birthday, we were there because of his status as a former president of Nigeria.

“Again, even when we are talking of peaceful coexistence, we must give credit to former President Jonathan on the issue of peace.

“How he accepted defeat in 2015 and resigned to fate. That has qualified him to be a statesman and he is now among our fathers.”

Governor Buni said it is customary to visit one another and exchange pleasantries.

“Our visit to Jonathan was because of his status as a former president, that could be why some may think there was something beneath.

“There are numerous of such visits, to leaders of PDP, APC, why are others not being mentioned but Jonathan?”

When asked whether the APC would welcome Jonathan if he eventually indicates interest, Buni said that would be a new discussion entirely.

“Even in America where we got this democracy, I’ve not seen where people are being confined to a limit.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE