No plan to extend FCT perm sec’s tenure illegally — Civil Service boss

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, has denied any plan to unlawfully extend the tenure of Mr Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Walson-Jack said the attention of her office had been drawn to some online media reports alleging a purported plan by the Ministers of Defence and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to illegally extend Aduda’s tenure.

“The OHCSF categorically denies any plan to request the extension of the tenure of either Mr Aduda or any other Permanent Secretary.

“Any decision concerning the retirement or tenure of a Permanent Secretary is made strictly in accordance with the rules and subject to the approval of the appropriate authority.

“We reiterate our unwavering adherence to the Public Service Rules, ensuring a secure and confident system,” a statement on Thursday by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu, noted.

The Head of Service cited the Public Service Rules, 2021, Rule 020909 (b), which stipulates that a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for four years, renewable for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance, and no more.

“These Rules are indeed the Law. They have been enforced and will continue to be applied in the Federal Civil Service,” she declared.

Walson-Jack reiterated her unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, transparency, and due process in managing human resources across the Service.

“She remains resolute in her commitment to merit-based leadership and accountability in public administration. Her steadfast commitment to transparency and integrity is a cornerstone of her leadership, ensuring the public’s trust in the Civil Service.

“The public is advised to ignore this and similar publications and avoid spreading misinformation that could create unnecessary tension or undermine public confidence in the Civil Service.

“We encourage citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information to avoid being misled,” the statement added.

