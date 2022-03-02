No outstanding scholarship obligation, says Presidential Amnesty Programme

Education
By Tribune Online
Col. Milland Dixon Dikio

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has said it has no outstanding obligation to any of its scholarship beneficiaries.

In a statement signed by Neotaobase Egbe, the Special Adviser, Media, to the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (Rtd.), PAP declared that it was upto date with all payments.

It was reacting to the reported claims by Francis Akpanari, the President of the Ijaw Peoples Association (IPA) in Great Britain and Ireland, that PAP was not living upto its financial obligations to some scholarship students.

Egbe said it was unfortunate that Akpanari could make a blanket statement without verifying the facts on ground and appealed to members of the public to ignore him.

He explained that since the emergence of Dikio as the interim administrator, there had not been any complaints from students and their schools over school fees and allowances.

“PAP challenges anyone with contrary opinion to come forward with facts of bona fide amnesty students owed by the amnesty office.

“The PAP unequivocally states that the school fees and in-training allowances of all bona fide beneficiaries of the PAP scholarship scheme are upto March 2022.

“No student on our scholarship scheme is owed, neither is there any institution that is owed.

“Those with contrary opinions are challenged to provide the names of the students and schools owed.

“The management of PAP, under the leadership of the interim administrator, is focused and committed to its beneficiaries,” Egbe added.

