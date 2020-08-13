No organisation can succeed without security – Ajaokuta sole administrator

THE Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company, Sumaila Abdul-Akaba has said that no organisation can succeed without adequate security of life and property. He, therefore, urged the staff of the industry to be security conscious at all times.

Abdul-Akaba stated this at a two-day security seminar organised for the management, supervisory and security personnel of Ajaokuta Steel Company by Duniya Agencies Nig. Limited (management and security consultants) in collaboration with Lexinium Global Intellectual Consortium.

The sole administrator noted that the seminar was to enlighten staff on the need to be security conscious to enable them to safeguard their lives and the property of the giant steel industry.

“It is pertinent to note that security problem cannot be resolved in a day, but through this type of programme the staff will be acquainted with the basic knowledge of providing self-security to save and protect their lives,” he said.

While urging the workers of the company to always apply the knowledge gained in their day-to-day activities in the company, the sole administrator assured that the management would not relent in its effort at ensuring that every form of security challenge that can disrupt activities in the company will be tackled.

The Managing Director, Duniya Agencies, Alhaji Ahmed Adoke in his speech urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of self-policing in ensuring that the right things are done at all times.

“In the face of security challenges like the type we are passing through of recent, it becomes our responsibility as individuals to use our discretion to stop those encouraging insecurity,” he said.

In a paper presented by Mr Japa Muhammad Idris titled, “Security consciousness in Ajaokuta steel company: The task before stakeholders, the erudite academia,” he called government at all levels including stakeholders to bring on board strategies that will check general insecurity in the Ajaokuta area.

He urged the staff and the host community to be vigilant and synergize on how to tackle the criminals in their midst.

