No opposition can stop our mission to return elected ​― Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has expressed confidence in his re-election bid, noting that he fears no political opponent, group or individual no matter how formidable and stiff as he also considered himself a formidable politician who knows what it takes to win elections.

The Governor added that “The only exception is God the Almighty Allah in facing the 2023 general elections.”

He declared that “Let the opposition political parties, particularly their gubernatorial candidates know that they are not for fear, what I reasonably fear is my creator, the Almighty God as far as the 2023 elections are concerned”

Bala Mohammed declared this while speaking on Sunday during the distribution of 60 brand new cars to PDP LGA Coordinators, members of the Zonal Working Committees and party Chairmen across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He however cautioned all of the gubernatorial candidates of other political parties in the state to beware of their utterances to the electorates during campaigns in order not to be inciteful.





According to the Governor, “We are not afraid of government’s power or ability, we are accustomed to it, what we are afraid of is our creator the Almighty Allah, but not a fellow human being. It is the fear of Allah that can apply a brake to our mission, these cars’ beneficiary commanders are equal to the tasks.”

The Governor expressed concerns over how cronies of the candidate of the major opposition party in the state are allegedly going about the grassroots distributing FG’s forms to be filled by the electorates in the pretext of giving them COVID-19 palliatives.

He, however, queried that “Why is it now when electioneering campaigns period for the 2023 polls is fast approaching that such programme of the federal government flagged-off in 2020 could be implemented in the state. This is a blatant lie for the cronies to use this campaign method.

”After siphoning Social Investment Programme (SIP) funds and other federal government’s palliatives meant to tailor the needs of people in Bauchi state, it is now that these political gladiators are using part of the loots to deceive the electorates.”

Bala Mohammed, therefore, drew the attention of the people generally to beware of those he referred to as haloing politicians who are all out to feed fat on them, saying “Those are the hijackers, the exaggerators, swindlers, charlatans who think they would have a field-day in Bauchi, they are jokers”.

“I’m very grateful with the unbridled support the People’s Democratic Party, the PDP is giving me, especially the return ticket for a second term tenure in office ahead of the 2023 polls, it is really a gesture unprecedented in the annals of party politics. I’m also grateful to the entire Bauchi state for their unrelenting support in the course of my stewardship”, he stressed.

He added that “We are giving out these brand news cars to show our gratitude to the beneficiaries for their commitments to the promotion of the party’s ideals, and their loyalty, support and cooperation, as well as motivation ahead of the forthcoming general elections”.

“I also thank the entire citizens, especially our traditional rulers, the Ulamas, Mallams and Ustazs, Christian Clerics, community leaders and other leaders of thought, our vibrant youths and women.”

The Governor, however, assured that his party ”would peacefully and harmoniously play our partisan cards in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, and by God’s grace, victory will be on our side come 2023 Polls”.

“Nobody could deceive our traditional rulers, our youths and women, and the politicians. To hell with their political machinations for it would not hold water. See how hundreds of their members are defecting to our party after the primaries, they are ineffective and would simply soon pass unnoticed” he further said.

Bala Mohammed added by calling on PDP disciples, especially those who participated in the just concluded party primaries to come together under a unified umbrella as one formidable entity ahead of the commencement of electioneering campaigns for the party to sweep the polls at all levels of governance.

He explained that a reconciliation committee is already in place to reconcile aggrieved party members with a view to forge ahead and ensure victory in the forthcoming general elections

The Governor said that it is only with the rise of PDP members to elective offices that the country could be salvaged from economic doldrums, social strangulation and political muddles.

