No one was killed in Zamfara attack ― Police

Zamfara State Police Command has called on the public to ignore the outrageous number of kidnapped victims and those killed being reported in the various media platforms from the Wednesday attack at Tungar Baushe in Maru local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Shehu Mohammed on Thursday titled ‘Re: Bandits abduct 70 mothers, children other in the fresh attack, killed 40’ said it was not true.

According to the statement, “nobody was killed in the attack, saying the story was not only misleading but an attempt to create fear into the minds of the citizenry of the state.”

The statement noted also the number of those kidnapped quoted in the reports were equally false and not true.

“The Zamfara Police Command has received information about the attack on the village which occurred on 3rd March 2021.

“Our combined teams of the ground and aerial surveillance are on extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the victims suspected to have been kidnapped.

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the reported figures and assist the security forces in the ongoing operations.

“The citizens are to equally remain calm, as we update you from time to time, please,” the statement stressed.

