No one expected GSM to grow this high in Nigeria by now —Akano

Mr Tim Akano is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons, an international and Nigeria-based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm. He is noted for his extraordinary grasp of the ICT industry in and out of the country. In this short interview with Infotech, he bares his mind on some industry issues.

What’s your overview of the telecoms industry in the last few years?

The commencement of the telecoms industry in 1999 by the launching of the GSM has added huge value to our GDP as a nation.

The industry has created millions of jobs directly and indirectly

Overall, it is a plus to the economy and well-being of Nigerians.

You have been a strong stakeholder in the telecoms industry, how will you rate the growth, the problems and achievements of the ICT sector etc?

The growth rate is one of the best in the world. It is phenomenal.

No one expected that about 130 millions Nigerians will embrace GSM within a short period of time as it turned out.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The industry has created enormous value.

New Horizons is one of the foremost ICT companies to propagate the gospel of ICT, particularly, your partnerships with some major universities, how has it been so far?

Currently, New Horizons Nigeria trains about 70,000 students yearly across several High schools and Higher institutions.

We are the major driver of ICT education in Nigeria today.

There’s hardly any organisation you enter today that you will not find a former student of New Horizons.

Recently, CNN Africa voice featured an alumnus of New Horizons for the ingenious software solutions his company has created.

New Horizons is achieving the goals it set up for itself with regards to ICT empowerment and Job creation.