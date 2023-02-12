By Segun Adebayo

Founder of Scoop Universal, Kolawole Omoboriowo, says recent exploits by Nigerian music stars on the global music stage would embolden other young artistes to believe that the world is theirs to take as far as music is concerned.

The foremost PR expert stated this while speaking R about the Grammy Award clinched by Nigerian female star, Tems, saying Nigerian Afrobeats genre has become a popular trademark of the African music and should be pushed to the global stage by Nigerian music artistes.

He observed that Nigerian music industry has become a success and can’t be taken for granted anymore.

The Scoop Universal founder, who currently manages the music business affairs of Tiwa Savage, Buju, Darkoo and a host of others within and outside Nigeria reiterated his desire to keep pushing the Afrobeats genre to the world for global recogntion.

He stated further that when Burnaboy won the coveted award two years ago, some people felt it was a fluke, now that another Nigerian star has won again this year, it has further showed that Afrobeats music has come to stay in the global music genre.

“I think we have to be proud of our artistes in Nigeria and Africa at large. What Burnaboy, Tems, Wizkid and Davido have done for the culture is a huge blessing. We can’t afford to bring the stake lower at this stage and one of the best ways to handle it to keep promoting Afrobeats on a larger scale. “

