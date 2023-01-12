No official letter informing me of presidential visit, Kogi monarch replies Yahaya Bello’s query

”All allegations referred to in your letter, especially Paragraphs 3 and 4 are very unfortunate and I regard the same unfair to my ripe experience and age coupled with my candid, Royal dignity, accepted here in the world internationally.”

The Ohinoyi of Ebiral Land, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim has said that there was no official letter informing him about the visit of President Muhammadu to Kogi State.

The first-class monarch made this known while answering a query issued to him from the office of Kogi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Ozigi Salam for deliberately missing during the visit of Mr President to Okene to commission projects executed by Alhaji. Yahaya Belto, the Governor of Kogi State.

He said it was only on the night of 28 December 2022, that the commissioner visited him at about 9:30 pm and informed him that Mr President would be coming to Okene the following day to commission some projects and that he should stay back in his Palace while the President will be coming to pay him a courtesy visit upon his arrival.

It read as follows: “On the 28 of December 2022 at about 8:15 am, I received an unofficial copy of the visit programme of Mr President and I noted that Mr President was meant to commission the Ohinoyi’s Palace at 10:10 am.

“This observation implied that Mr President was to commission another Palace other than my current Palace that I have been occupying since I was coronated in 1997.

“It is worthy to note that as the Paramount Ruler of Ebiraland, I have not been officially informed of the existence of any new Palace. I, therefore, prepared in compliance to your instruction to receive Mr President as it is customary in our Traditional Institution and I quickly put together a memorium to present to him to appreciate his 2nd visit to Okene since 1985, when he was received by HRH the Late Ohinoyi of Ebira, Alh. Sanni Omolori. 1 made an enlarged photocopy of the photograph of the visit close to the chair which I provided during the visit as attached.

“| had just concluded preparations to receive Mr President when I heard an earth-moving bomb blast at the rear entrance to my Palace close to the new Mosque across the street at 9:00 am. While I was in the Palace ensuring that the casualties of the unfortunate incident were being attended to, I was informed that Mr President had concluded his programme and departed to Lokoja. | also discovered that the main wall of the entrance to my Palace had been breached and all entrances to the Palace had been barricaded to make access to and fro impossible. I have been kept in the dark from the reception arrangements and necessary entertainment to welcome Mr President on his 2nd visit to Okene, and from extolling the pleasure of my dear people to receive him.

“I have no intention to “exhibit deliberate attitude and actions regarded as bringing Kogi State and Ebiraland, in particular, to grave disrepute and regarded therefore as quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of my status. All allegations referred to in your letter, especially Paragraphs 3 and 4 are very unfortunate and I regard the same unfair to my ripe experience and age coupled with my candid, Royal dignity, accepted here in the world internationally.

“It is worth mentioning to enforce gratitude to His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, who I have not seen for some time now, to have informed Mr President that I was unavoidably absent due to my ill health at his grand reception, while on the other hand, a person unknown to me represented me and read out a welcome speech to Mr President on my behalf, which was not sanctioned by me.

“Finally, in spite of the aforementioned points, it is noteworthy that since the unfortunate incident on the 29 of December 2022, this Letter of Query is the first communication, written or otherwise from any official of the State to me, without any commiserations or enquiries about the unfortunate bomb blast that led to the intended disruption of Mr President’s programme, loss of lives of innocent Ebira people, massive damages on my Palace and rancour within my domain.





“Nevertheless, I will continue to reign over the good people of Ebira land with good conscience and conviction, as I have done throughout my reign.”

READ FROM NALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE