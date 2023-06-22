The immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano state, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawal, has described the threatened moves by the reinstated Kano Anti Corruption Commission boss, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado to reopen former Governor Ganduje alleged Dollar Video case, as an act of ignorance of the law.

Disclosing this in an interview with pressmen in Kano on Thursday, in his reaction to what the Kano state Anti-graft chairman said in an interview, the former State Attorney General asked, ‘How can you open an investigation into a case that is before a Federal Appeal Court in Abuja?’

He then reminded Barrister Rimi-Gado that the case in question is a legal issue that had been delivered at an Abuja High which led to Appeal Court in Abuja.

‘The Dollar Video Case is still an allegation that is before a competent Court in Abuja, so for somebody to now come to Kano and start talking about it could even be tantamount to contempt of Court.’

Barrister Lawal further stated that the case has two faces, one Criminal and the other one civil. The Civil aspect is before the Appeal Court while the criminal one is being investigated by the Police.

According to him, ‘The Police Headquarters in Abuja are handling the criminal aspect of the case, and all those that are involved that were the Contractors handling Kano Projects have testified before the Police, and the case has not been closed.’

‘Part of the Police Investigation into the Criminal aspect of the case led to the Principal accused person running away from Nigeria, and up till now, the Police authority has not closed down the case, so what are you investigating?’

Barrister Lawal then cautioned against doing something that would jeopardize the Court and the Police Investigation on the matter, saying as a lawyer, the State Anti-graft should know what the judiciary procedures entail and be cautious of his actions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…





EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…