No move to impeach El-rufai ― Speaker

Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yusuf Zailani, has said there was no plan by the Legislative arm to impeach the state governor, Nasir El-rufai.

This was even as he described the social media reports as false and concocted lies to create confusion in the state.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, on Sunday, noted that the report was the handiwork of the opposition and enemies of progress.

“This is simply the handiwork of opposition and enemies of progress to create confusion and crisis between the legislative arm of government and the executive under the able leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

For the avoidance of doubt, the statement declared “this is the best of times between the two arms of government, noting, “these mischief makers want to deny the good people of Kaduna State the dividends of democracy they are benefitting as a result of the false.

The Speaker also debunked the assertion that he and the Governor were not in good times, saying this notion is just the figment of the writer’s imagination.

“It is also untrue that the state lawmakers are currently investigating the expenditures of all the Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of the state government.

To this end,” l, therefore, wish to state categorically that the entire report is maliciously concocted to misinform the general public and should be disregarded in its entirety.

He said the origin of the purported report will be thoroughly investigated with the view to bringing the perpetrators and their sponsors to book to serve as a deterrent to others.





“Let it, however, be noted that the relationship between the legislature and Executive is cordial and it is expected not only to remain so but be improved upon,” the statement declared.

