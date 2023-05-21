Famous actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she may not be having a big birthday celebration this year when she clocks 38 June 9.

The movie star said she feels too old for glitz and glam that usually accompany her birthday every year, adding that she couldn’t just find the motivation to do what she does every year.

According to the actress, she wants to have a children’s carnival to celebrate her day and hopes she achieves this, adding that as she grows older, she wants peace and a stress-free day.

The actress turned politician stated further that she is tired of partying and feeding people who she doesn’t know or would never speak to again until her next invite.

“This year is running out like it wants to win the Guinness Book of Record. Now my birthday is almost here again but there is absolutely no motivation for shoots or parties, but I sure know I’m going have a beautiful day.

“This year, I feel too old for glitz and glam. I honestly want to have a children’s carnival to celebrate my day. I hope I achieve this. As you grow older, you just want peace and a stress-free day, I am tired of partying and feeding people who I don’t know or would ever speak to again until they get my next invite,” she said.

