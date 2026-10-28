No more spending without results, says Gov Otu

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has launched the state’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) policy, declaring that government spending must deliver measurable results and tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

Speaking through the vice chairman of the Cross River State Planning Commission, Dr Bong Duke, the governor said the policy would strengthen accountability, transparency and evidence-based decision-making in government planning and project implementation.

Otu stated that the framework would shift the focus from reporting activities and funds spent to demonstrate the actual impact of public investments.

He explained that the policy would establish a coordinated, results-oriented system for monitoring government programmes across ministries, departments, agencies and local government areas.

The governor added that the framework aligns with the Cross River State Development Plan 2024–2033 and would strengthen the link between planning, budgeting, implementation and measurable outcomes.

He stressed that public spending on roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, social protection, environmental sustainability and economic development would be assessed based on progress and impact.

Otu reiterated that the policy would prioritise children, women and girls, persons with disabilities, rural communities and other vulnerable groups facing barriers to public services and development opportunities.

He called on government agencies, local councils, development partners and civil society organisations to support its implementation through improved data systems, reliable reporting, trained personnel and adequate funding.

The governor explained that the policy was not intended to intimidate public officers or create bureaucratic bottlenecks, but to identify problems, learn from experience and improve government performance.

Earlier, UNICEF Planning and Monitoring Specialist, Maureen Zubie-Okolo, representing Chief of UNICEF’s Enugu Field Office, Juliet Chiluwe, said the policy would help track the state development plan and translate public investments into measurable improvements in people’s lives.

She emphasised that UNICEF provided technical and financial support for developing the policy, which followed a needs assessment and consultations with government officials, civil society groups and development partners.

Zubie-Okolo explained that the policy adapts the national monitoring and evaluation policy to the state’s specific needs, while aligning state priorities with national development objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

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She said the framework would address fragmented and underfunded monitoring arrangements through coordinated tracking of results across state and local government areas, with disaggregated data and child-sensitive indicators helping to identify inequalities and guide corrective action.

Also, Chief Planning Officer of the State Planning Commission, Dr Ofem Obono Oka, who represented Dr Felix Eke, said implementation would follow the four pillars of the State Development Plan: governance and institutions, the economy, the environment, and social sectors.

He urged stakeholders to strengthen their monitoring and evaluation capacity to improve planning, budgeting, project coordination and the effective mobilisation and use of public resources.