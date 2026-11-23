The newly elected and inaugurated Chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Bauchi, Pharmacist Samaila Adamu Burga, has declared that, henceforth, there will be no more paper membership of the party, but real, physical actors who will deliver for the party.

He made the declaration on Sunday shortly after the new State Working Committee (SWC) was inaugurated by the National Secretary of APM, Oyadeji Ayodele Adebayo, at the Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu Arena at the Government House, Bauchi.

He also used the opportunity to unveil a five-point agenda for his leadership, anchored on unity, grassroots rebuilding, women and youths empowerment, discipline and open-door leadership.

Samaila Adamu Burga said he accepted the mandate with humility, gratitude, and a deep sense of responsibility, noting that the victory belonged to all delegates from the state’s 20 local government areas.

“That is why I accepted to lead, not for the title, not for the position, but for service,” he said.

Listing his priorities, Samaila Samaila Burga said that his number one priority is unity and reconciliation.

According to him, “We cannot win if we are divided. From today, there will be no more factions in Bauchi APM. No more camp of A and camp of B. We are one”.

He promised that within his first 14 days, he would set up a reconciliation committee to visit all local governments, listen to members’ grievances, and ensure they are resolved amicably.

He added that his Number two is rebuilding the party from the grassroots: from the ward, to the polling unit, to the village, up to the local government, state and national levels.

He said every polling unit would have coordinators, party offices would be opened and equipped in all local governments, while a full membership revalidation and registration drive would be conducted.

“No more paper membership. We want real members, real structure, and real presence in our party,” he said.

Number three, according to him, is empowerment of women and youths.

“Women are the backbone of this party. Our youth are the future. Under my leadership, women and youth will not just be used for campaigns and abandoned after elections,” he said.

He promised to create a women empowerment desk and a youth empowerment desk at the state secretariat, train youths in leadership and political mobilisation, and ensure youth and women have a meaningful share in appointments and candidacies.

Number four is discipline and internal democracy.

“A party without discipline cannot stand. We will respect our constitution, we will hold regular meetings, decisions will be transparent, finances will be accountable. No one, including myself, is above the party,” he said.

He added that internal democracy would be guaranteed, with no imposition of candidates.

“Let the people choose who they want,” he said.

Number five is open-door leadership.

“I will not be a chairman who sits in an office and gives orders. I will be a chairman who goes to the field, who listens, who consults,” he said.

Samaila Adamu Burga told local government and ward chairmen, whom he described as the engine of the party, that he would work closely with them and provide support, materials and training to enable them to deliver.

He then commended members of the APM led by the National Leader and Governor of Bauchi, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for effective leadership and support.

The APM Chairman expressed confidence that the party will spring surprises in the 2027 general election in Bauchi State and the entire country.