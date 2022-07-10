No more manual census, no room for manipulation — NPC commissioner

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC) in charge of Kogi State, Professor Isah Habibat Jimoh has disclosed that 2023 population and Housing census is going to be digital and not manual and manipulated as usual.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja, he said the era of manipulation is gone where politicians and other interested group manipulate the exercise thereby giving wrong result.

He pointed out that 2023 census will be different and the commission is going to conduct digital census whereby once you are captured by their machine, it goes directly to their centre at the headquarters and there is no way you can change the information again.

According to him, the commission is determined to successfully conduct the trial Census in their quest to deliver a credible, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census to the nation.

He further mentioned that the Commission has introduced new technologies such as Census PAD and CSP to ensure that the upcoming Trial Census serves as a good rehearsal that will make the 2023 population and Housing Census credible, reliable and acceptable.

“To ensure that the Trial Census does not lose focus in view of predetermined objectives and processes, Monitoring and Evaluation instruments have been developed to assess the extent to which objectives are being met or not and whether the processes are being adhered to or not.

He stressed that all loopholes in previous census have been tackled by the Commission and as such the coming population and Housing census will be different.

He said staff have been motivated very well by the Commission in order to avoid people, community and even politicians corrupting their staff.

He promised that the commission will conduct credible and transparent population and Housing census in 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP