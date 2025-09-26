No more “I’ll do it later”: Your money, your life!

We know the saying, “Procrastination is the thief of time.” It’s a classic for a reason! We all dream of living a life of financial freedom, of not having to worry about money. We want to be able to give our children the best, take care of our parents, and build our own empires. But when it’s time to actually take the steps—to create a budget, to start saving, to invest—we put it off.

Tomorrow will take care of itself, right? Not quite. We keep pushing it forward, and before we know it, weeks turn into months, and we’re left wondering why we’re not where we want to be.

I’ve seen it countless times in my work. It doesn’t matter how smart you are, how much you earn, or how grand your plans are. Procrastination is the biggest enemy of your financial success. It’s the silent thief that steals from your future self.

So, let’s get real. What’s the reason? Are you afraid of confronting your bank statement? Does the thought of “financial planning” sound overwhelming? Or are you just feeling like you don’t have enough knowledge? Whatever it is, you’re not alone, and it’s time to tackle it head-on.

It’s time to stop the excuses and take control. You can do this.

Your 4-Step Action Plan to Ditch Procrastination for Good.

You don’t need to be a financial guru to get started. You just need to be a doer.

Here are four simple, powerful steps you can take today to get the ball rolling.

1. Set Your “Why”: Make Your Goals SMART

What are you working towards? Is it to save for a down payment on a plot of land, build a house, start a business, or finally pay off that loan? Write your goals down and make them SMART. This makes them real.

Specific: “I will save ₦50,000,” not just “I will save some money.”

Measurable: “I will save ₦10,000 every month.”

Achievable: Is ₦10,000 realistic for you right now? If not, adjust.

Relevant: Why does this goal matter to you? Does it bring you closer to a life of freedom?

Time-bound: “I will have ₦50,000 saved by December 31st.”

2. Face Your Financial Reality (No Judgement!)

This is the most important step. Take a deep breath and look at the numbers. Open your bank app, check your wallet, and pull out any bills or receipts. Write down your income and every single Naira you spend. This isn’t about shame; it’s about clarity. You can’t fix what you don’t understand. Once you see where your money is going, you can decide where you want it to go instead.

3. Break It Down: Start with a Tiny Step

The reason we procrastinate is that the task seems too big. So, don’t try to solve your entire financial life in one day. Break it down.

Instead of saying, “I need to get my finances in order,” say:

“Today, I will download a budget app.”

“This week, I will track my spending on food.”

“Tomorrow morning, I will set up an auto-transfer of ₦5,000 to my savings account.”

Small wins build momentum. Before you know it, these small steps turn into a massive leap forward.

4. Find Your Tribe: Seek Support and Guidance

You don’t have to walk this journey alone. Talk to a friend who is also financially savvy, join a women’s finance group online; like the women, wealth and wills network or follow a financial coach on social media. Learning from others and having an accountability partner can make all the difference. Remember, there’s no shame in not knowing; the shame is in not asking.

If you take just two of these steps, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you’ll break the habit of procrastination and start building the financial future you truly deserve.

So tell me, what’s one thing you’re going to do today to take control of your money?