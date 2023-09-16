Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has declared war against banditry, kidnapping, and every form of criminalities across the State.

The Governor who read the riot act on the activities of criminals in the state, declared that, henceforth, “there is no hiding place for criminals and bandits anywhere in the State.”

Bala Mohammed was speaking Saturday evening when he paid a sympathy visit to Yelwan-Duguri in Alkaleri LGA where the 37 kidnapped victims are residing for the main time before they will be reunited with their families.

The Governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by the State Commissioner of Police, Awal Musa Mohammed and other Heads of Security agencies operating in the State.

He commended the security operatives whose joint operational efforts with local security men and people in the regions resulted in the rescue of all 37 abducted victims.

He also commended the residents of Yelwan-Duguri and Duguri Districts for supporting the security agents in providing security in the area and asked other communities to emulate them.

The governor said that the security of the lives and property of citizens should be seen as the responsibility of everyone, calling on members of the public to continue to support the security men in this direction.

Bala Mohammed also called on the inhabitants of the area to always report any suspicious movement or persons in the axis considering the fact that Alkaleri local government shares boundaries with other neighboring states and the thick Yankari forest.

The governor assured the residents of the entire state that his administration has vowed to combat crimes and criminals in the state no matter what it will take to do that.

He will always render any assistance necessary for the safety and security of lives and properties of the citizens and stressed the importance of joining hands together towards combating insecurities which is the pillar of any significant development.

The Governor then donated Fifty motorcycles to support the security operators in the axis in order to enhance mobility by the personnel considering the terrain of the area.





The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa thanked the community leaders of Duguri and Alkaleri Local Government for their collaboration which led to the safe rescue of the people that were taken away by the bandits.

He called on them to always report any suspicious movement or persons to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.

The Caretaker Chairman of Alkaleri local government, Alh Bala Ibrahim commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his love and care for the good people of Alkaleri and Bauchi at large.

He said that if it were not because of his immediate response, “we don’t know where these people might have been by now.”

The Caretaker Chairman further thanked the security agencies and the vigilantes for their roles in ensuring that those taken away were returned safely.

He said that the motorcycles donated would greatly help reduce the lowest, spate of security challenges in the districts.

The District Head of YelwanDuguri earlier appreciated the Governor for his daily response to matters of urgency, especially, security issues.

He said that the governor is indeed a blessing to Bauchi State considering the development witnessed since he came on board as Governor in 2019.

It could be recalled that 37 people were recently kidnapped within some communities of Yalwan Duguri and Duguri Districts of Alkaleri Local Government by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

However, the combined efforts of the Security Agencies in collaboration with the Community members led to the Rescue of the kidnapped Victims.

