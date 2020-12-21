No more disruption of academic calendar at Federal Polytechnic, Bida ― Rector

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi has said that lasting peace has returned to the institution, adding that there would not be the disruption of academic activities in the polytechnic for the next three years.

He gave the assurance on Monday during an interactive session with the newsmen in Bida, saying, “I have to assure the students that their interest is uppermost in our minds because if they are not in the school, we would not be here. And I am very sure that there would not be disruption of the academic calendar in the polytechnic henceforth.”

Dzukogi who attributed the cordial relationship now existing between the management and the stakeholders in the institution, which include ASUP, NASUP and SSANIP to the peace meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja sometime in October this year on the need for all the parties to sheathe their swords and embrace amicable resolution of the lingering crisis with a plea that everyone should withdraw the cases against one another before the courts and with the assistance and cooperation of the lawyers handling the cases.

He said, “for now, I can say that the relationship between the management and staff is good, but I don’t want use the word excellent because we had a peace meeting in the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja and it was presided over by the Permanent Secretary and everybody present was told the truth. And there were agreements on some of the issues raised at the meeting held in Abuja in October this year.

“But since we came back from Abuja, everything has been very smooth and that is why we don’t have any threat of any strike now on this institution and we pray that for the next two or three years, we should not have any threat,” he maintained.

The rector explained that with the cases in courts, both the management and staff have been asked to meet with the two lawyers with a view to deciding on the necessary line of action, pointing out that the most important thing was that the two parties were willing to withdraw all the cases before the courts while insisting that the relationship between his administration and the staff have improved tremendously.

He said the institution has entered into an agreement with the unions to clear the backlogs of arrears owed their members, adding that the institution has started paying.

He further highlighted that the management had since drastically reduced the arrears from about N22million to about N11 million.

