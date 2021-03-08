No more dialogue with armed bandits, Niger governor insists
The Chairman of VGN in Mariga Local Government Area, Hashimu Abdullahi Kontokoro, indicated their willingness to do more by pointing out that they were ready to take the battle to the hideouts of the bandits, adding that they were totally against dialogue with bandits but support amnesty for those who lay down their arms.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents
In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to rekon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com