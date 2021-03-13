No more amnesty for criminals in Benue — Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday ruled out amnesty and negotiation for criminals in the state.

The governor stated this at the burial of Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam who was killed recently at his country home, Anyin.

Ortom further decried the conspiracy of silence among the people in the area which he said was making the crisis raging unabated.

While condemning the criminal activities in the three local government areas of Sankera which comprise of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Alla, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to go after those who have taken into criminality in the state, particularly, Sankera axis.

According to the governor, “From intelligence report, some members of the community are supporting these criminals which makes it difficult for security men.

“I want to assure youths in the state not only in Sankera that we are going to go after these criminals and by the grace of God, we will get them.

“There is no more amnesty, no more negotiation with them (criminals) except they come back like prodigal son and plead for forgiveness.

The governor appealed to Sankera people to support the government and security agencies to be able to restore nolmacy in the troubled local governments.

Governor Ortom described the killing of late Terkura as shocking and regretted that his murder may discourage indigenes who wish to invest in their respective localities.

According to the governor, “what our administration is encouraging is local investors since goverment can not provide job for everybody and with the number of investments Terkura had established in Anyiin, thousands of youths were taken out of labour market.

“So for him to be killed this way, is very unfortunate and other people who may be planning to come home to invest will be discouraged.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE