No membership registration by proxy, APC warns officials

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
No membership registration by proxy, Sokoto APC inaugurates executives, APC inaugurates Caretaker committee, slain Nasarawa chairman,Ekiti APC, APC, Adamawa, election, amendment of party constitution, Oyo APC, CNPP, Ondo 2020, reconciliation meeting, Lagos East senatorial seat, Fasanmi, truth to power, APC, Delta, Salary slash, South-West APC hails Yari, BAPC Bauchi Ondo 2020 Oke Ondo 2020, APC Chairman in Akwanga LGA, APC, Benin, Amosun, Okorocha, nominees, Lagos, bye-election, Lagos East, Nasarawa APC chairman, Nasarawa APC chairman

Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation exercise to commence across the federation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the physical presence of its faithful at registration centres was mandatory.

The party Director of Organisation, Professor Ussiju Medaner, said this, on Thursday, while addressing participants at the train-the-trainers workshop for officials of the APC membership registration exercise. The workshop was supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

He insisted that nothing must be done to strip the scheduled exercise of the needed credibility.

He said: “There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy. That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.”

Aside from physical presence, the manual for the registration procedure noted that an individual may insist on collecting registration form on behalf of another. “This must be totally rejected and not allowed. At the point of submission of each form, the passport photograph on the form must belong to the individual submitting it, otherwise, the form is to be collected and set aside.

ALSO READ: Budget alteration: Senate summons NPA Board

“In case an individual made a photocopy of the form from another and present the same for submission, the form must not only be rejected but must be collected and set aside while the individual is directed to follow the accepted pathway. Such forms are invalid and must be destroyed and captured in the exercise report.

“Attempt by an individual to register more than once, when discovered, it should be stopped either at the registration point or at the point of final collation and documentation.

“To prevent multiple registrations, the use of ink on the thumb of each registered individuals and more efficiently, the design of the final documentation template identify repeated data entry.”

At the workshop, a training manual for the registration officials noted that the nationwide membership registration and register update of the party is an important and most unique element of growing the party in preparation for all future electoral outings.

“This is premised on the fact that the strength of the party is the bulk of its guaranteed support and membership base. The APC in a bid to enlarge its support base and simultaneously create ownership mentality that will translate to improved members participation is embarking on the membership registration which includes the energising of the registered members to be paying annual dues as contained in the party rules book.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

No membership registration by proxy, APC warns officials

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Police get 9 new AIGs, 9 CPs, promote 20,356 other officers

Latest News

PPMC generated N1.95trn revenue from white products sale in 13 months ― Report

Latest News

Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC

Latest News

Poor healthcare system: Youths, students mobilise for nationwide protest, issues…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More