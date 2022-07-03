No meaningful development without infrastructures in key sectors ― Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has stated that there cannot be meaningful development without quality infrastructures in key sectors like education, health and others.

The governor made this known during the inspection of several State and TETFUND projects being executed at Kogi State polytechnic, Felele as he also inspected the ongoing St Peters primary school.

Governor Bello noted that all projects in the state irrespective of where they came from were executed by local contractors from the state whom he applauded for delivering quality work.

The governor thanked Dr Usman Ogbo for the great job he was doing adding that in Kogi State no one cares about your tribe or religion but rather about your ability to deliver on the assignment given, hence appointments into any office were always based on merit and capacity.

He said that the Rector had been able to display capacity despite little resources which was a show of zeal and enthusiasm that young people have always yearned for

Governor Bello appreciated students for being lawful, obedient to rules, regulations and ensuring that their institution was cultism free

He urged them to sustain the momentum, and come out in flying colours as there was no disruption of their school calendar and the environment has been made conducive for their learning.

Some of the projects inspected included the Academic Office complex, School of Applied science, School of environmental technology, computer laboratory, Hostels, and several classroom buildings.

