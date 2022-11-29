No manifesto, no debate, APC tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not engage in a presidential debate with the Labour Party, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, except if certain conditions are met.

Minister of Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, (SAN) gave the indication on Tuesday.

Keyamo who chastised the LP candidate for not producing any concrete blueprint said the APC presidential candidate would not waste his time having a session without a candidate who has no manifesto to show to the public.

He said: “They have no manifesto, so what are we debating? What documents are we comparing? He said Nigerians should depend on what is inside their brains, not on any document.

“So, Asiwaju will then be debating with what? Is this campaign a joke to them? Do they think this is a debating and dramatic society in school?”

“Before Obi can stand shoulder to shoulder with Asiwaju to debate, he should first release a manifesto for scrutiny; then he should list his tangible achievements as Governor of Anambra State compared to the tangible achievements of Asiwaju as Governor of Lagos State.

“Then he should list those he has mentored in politics from the days of his being Governor who is still with him now; then he should tell us any political party he has either formed or partnered to form and which he still belongs to today.

“Then he should list his democratic credentials, that is what he did to contribute to the return to democracy from Military rule and what he has since done, better than Asiwaju, to sustain our democracy.

“After all these, we shall send them one of our spokespersons to debate with him.”

