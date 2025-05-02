No lives lost in Giwa barracks’ armoury fire outbreak — Army

The Theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has confirmed that the recent fire outbreak at the Giwa Barracks ammunition storage facility in Maiduguri did not claim any lives or result in injuries.

Abubakar attributed the explosion, which occurred on April 30, around 11:30 pm, to intense heat affecting the storage facility.

The military, in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service and Borno State Fire Service, swiftly responded to the incident, putting out the fire and relocating nearby civilians.

The Theatre Commander reiterated that Operation Hadin Kai prioritizes protecting lives and property, adding that the military conducted aerial surveillance and deployed troops to prevent potential security breaches.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, who visited the scene, assured residents that there was no cause for alarm and urged them to resume their normal activities.

The military authorities have announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of storage facilities to mitigate the impact of high temperatures.

