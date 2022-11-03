No link between Tinubu’s manifesto and Abiola’ Hope 93, APC Campaign Council tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has again dismissed claims of lack of originality in the manifesto unveiled by its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Publisher of Ovation Magazine and Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku Campaign Organisation, Dele Momodu had alleged that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope was lifted copiously from Hope ’93, the manifesto of the defunct Social Democratic Party presidential candidate and presumed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Policy, Research and Strategy Directorate of the APCPCO, Dr Musa Babayo dismissed the claim by Chief Momodu as baseless and unfounded.

He noted that insecurity was one of the challenges addressed by Tinubu in his blueprint and declared that Nigeria was not contending with insurgency and banditry in 1993.

He said: “Issues keep on changing. This manifesto is not copy and paste. This manifesto is a brand new document that has incorporated some of the monumental challenges of the Nigerian state. There was no security challenge that was highlighted in the Hope ’93 Manifesto. There was no Maradi-Kano rail line. Nigeria of 1993 is different from Nigeria of today. Soon, this administration will open the Second Niger bridge. There was nothing like that in 1993. This is called change.

“So, I want to dismiss in its entirety, the comments made by the spokesperson of the other campaign. They have right to talk because we are already ahead and when you are ahead of the competition, you should expect those who are following you behind to try as much as possible to shrink your market share. This our political market share will continue to expand until by the grace of God, we deliver Asiwaju/Shettima in 2023 as President and Vice President respectively.”

Earlier while addressing members of his Committee, Dr Babayo tasked his team on the crucial assignment of internalising, domesticating and projecting the aspiration of Tinubu through his manifesto.





“I hope most of you have read the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the campaign. It’s an important document that provides great clarity in the direction that an Asiwaju/Shettima Administration will take us. We will leverage this document as a guide for our Policy, Research and Strategy mandate.

“The Tinibu/Shettima Manifesto “Hope Renewed” is the best campaign document and captures the hopes, aspirations and dreams of our country. It is holistic and it focuses on Nigeria as a whole. It provides a clear plan on job creation and repositioning the economy. But as we all know, in politics

even 24 hours can be a lifetime.

“This Directorate must continue to do active Research to refine the campaign’s Policy positions as factors change in the run-up to the election. The Strategy of the campaign must be attune to the

fast changing dynamics that happen in our polity. For example, the currency change recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria had not been in place when the manifesto was conceived.

“This event on currency has a Policy impact, needs Research on its impact on the campaign and will lead to Strategic adjustments.Let us use today to introduce ourselves to one another, get to know each other and commit ourselves to the task ahead. Our outlook is for a very active Directorate that engages all of our members (and any co-opted members).”