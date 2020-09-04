No levy on audio, visual contents in Lagos -Govt

By Tribune Online
There is no levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and Digital Platforms in Lagos State.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online by Gbenga Omotoso Commissioner, Information and Strategy, Lagos State.

It reads: ”The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a 5% levy. The Government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.”

”The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry, ” it continued.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: NCDC confirms 156 new cases, total now 54,743

”The fifth pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the development policy of this Administration, is Entertainment and Tourism. Practitioners are partners in our effort to ensure that Lagos State remains Africa’s leader in entertainment.

”The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration is not insensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID -19 pandemic and empathises with this and other sectors of the economy.”

All stakeholders in the Entertainment Industry are advised to disregard the said publication.

