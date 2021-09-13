No leadership crisis in Igbo community in Akure ― Non-indigenes

The Non-indigene community in Ondo State, on Monday, said that there was no division within the Igbos in the state, describing those arrogating the leadership of the Igbo to themselves in the state as mere impostors.

The leadership of the Non-indigene community in the state said the need to debunk crisis or parallel leadership became necessary following the call for the withdrawal of the appointment and installation of a new leader for Igbo by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

The Igbo group led by Chief Luis Abali Moses said the claims of some minorities regarding the appointment of Chief Titus Umenweke, as the new leader of Igbo indigene in the state was sponsored by disgruntled element.

Speaking during a press conference, Moses said: “We want to restate that High Chief Titus Umenweke had since being installed and remained the leader of the Igbo community in Akure land in line with the resolution of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

The association recalled that the South-East traditional rulers came out with their resolution in 2018 prohibiting any Igbo indigene who is not a traditional ruler from conferring on himself the Eze Ndigbo title Chieftaincy anywhere in the world.

Moses said: “You will recall that sometimes in 2015, the issue of Eze Ndigbo title generated so much apprehension and rancour between the self-acclaimed titleholder of Eze and the Ondo State Council of Obas, where the Deji alongside other Traditional Rulers in the State took decisive decision to ban such title in Ondo State.

“After due consultation and investigation at that time, it was discovered that the title of Eze Ndigbo never existed in the first place but was adopted by Mr Gregory Iloherika for reasons best known to him.

“This necessitated the ban place on it by the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers during her statutory meeting held on Thursday 29th October 2015.

“It was equally resolved that the continuing use of Eze Ndigbo title and flaunting paraphernalia of Ndigbo Traditional institution in Ondo State is a calculated attempt and efforts to desecrate the Yoruba Traditional Institution. It was considered an affront to Ondo State Traditional Rulers.

“More importantly, the Traditional Rulers strongly resolved that the only the chieftaincy title that would be recognized is the title bestowed by any host Kabiyesi in Ondo State on an Igbo Indigene such as Chairman, President or Leader of Igbo indigene or. any other similar-tittle.

“It was in light of this that the erstwhile self-acclaimed Leader seized to occupy the position which he created for himself and the Igbo community had remained without a Leader since then.

“It is their efforts to have a leader and also devising a means of ensuring that there is a cordial relationship between the Igbo Community and the Akure Kingdom, some of their leaders decided to write Kabiyesi and then followed it up with a visit that they were desirous of having a leader just like some other tribes within the state.

“After much consultations and deliberations, the Igbo Leaders settled and presented the name of High Chief Titus Umenweke JP to the Deji of Akure for consideration.

“As you are aware that the Deji will never be in a haste to take a far-reaching decision such as this. He decided to make a wider consultation with the council of Chiefs and other relevant stakeholders as well as doing a proper background check before finally giving his approval for the installation of the new Asiwaju for the Igbos.”

