No leadership change in APC CECPC ― Senator Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary

Amidst looming confusion over the change in leadership of the All Progressives Congress, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has urged the party faithful to disregard media report that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has been removed as Chairman of the APC CECPC on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Blantyre Street Wuse, where the APC national secretariat is located however witnessed heavy police presence this morning.

Checks revealed that the National Secretary of the party requested for security reinforcement to prevent the speculated leadership change.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello is alleged to be positioning himself to take over from Governor Buni at Buhari House. Governor Bello is incidentally a member of the Caretaker Committee.

Akpanudoedehe in his statement dismissed the media report as sponsored and advised the party members to disregard it.

His statement read in part:” Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party”.

