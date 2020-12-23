No incident of abduction of corps members along Abuja-Lokoja Road ― Police

The Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday said they have no record of any kidnapping incident along Lokoja-Abuja highway where were some corps members were reportedly kidnapped.

The spokesperson of the command, Mr William Aya stated this while reacting to news that kidnappers abducted members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on their way from Ede NYSC Orientation Camp, Osun State, Southwestern Nigeria.

According to the report, a corps member identified as Suleiman Yusuf Bomoi, a graduate of English Language from the Federal University Gashua was shot dead by the armed gang.

The report added that his body has been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital in Niger State.

However, Mr Williams Aya while speaking with Tribune Online on Wednesday said he was in touch with his men along Lokoja-Abuja highway and so far there was no incident of kidnapping.

He stated that some people normally mistook Gada-Biwu and other parts of Federal Capital Territory as Kogi State and stressed that if there was any kidnapping along the road in Kogi axis they would have been inform by their men.

