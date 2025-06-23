No inch of Borno will be under Boko Haram again — Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has declared that no part of the state will ever again fall under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

He assured residents of his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security.

Zulum made this declaration on Monday during a visit to Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area, where he addressed returnees who were displaced by insurgency nearly nine years ago. Many of them had sought refuge in neighboring Niger Republic.

According to him, “Malam-Fatori has come to stay, Insha Allah. We will do everything within our capacity to ensure this town remains safe, stable, and fully restored.”

Located on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin, Malam-Fatori was overrun by insurgents during the height of the Boko Haram crisis, leading to mass displacement.

The governor’s latest visit is part of his administration’s broader efforts to resettle displaced communities and re-establish civil authority across affected areas.

Zulum also met with troops of the 68 Battalion stationed in the area and commended their bravery in repelling a recent attack by insurgents.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Borno State, I commend the officers and men of the 68 Battalion. A few days ago, you gallantly repelled a terrorist attack and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers. Your courage and commitment to safeguarding our territory are deeply appreciated,” he said.

Zulum pledged continued support for the military and other security agencies. He also unveiled plans to enhance infrastructure and basic services for resettled populations in Malam-Fatori and other communities.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious persons or movements to security agencies for timely intervention and protection of lives and property.

He was accompanied by top government officials, including the Chairman of the Malam-Fatori Resettlement Committee, Engr. Bukar Talba; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; and the Permanent Secretary of the Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE