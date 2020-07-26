No gridlock as first phase of Third Mainland Bridge closure begins 

There was no gridlock experienced at the beginning of the first phase of the Third Mainland bridge partial closure on Saturday.
Tribune Online gathered that the Lagos State had put in place adequate traffic guidelines to ensure the easy passage of cars and buses by exploring other routes.
