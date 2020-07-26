No gridlock as first phase of Third Mainland Bridge closure begins

There was no gridlock experienced at the beginning of the first phase of the Third Mainland bridge partial closure on Saturday.

Tribune Online gathered that the Lagos State had put in place adequate traffic guidelines to ensure the easy passage of cars and buses by exploring other routes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Will Not Resign, Presidency Replies PDP

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story

Arotile’s Death: NAF Hands Over Suspects To Police

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Oyo Overtakes Lagos, Records 191 Daily New Cases

Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story

Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A

A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story

Indigeneship Crisis: Only 3 Of Our Governors Have Clear Lagos Ancestry —Oki, APC Chieftain

The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story