No government can survive without effective tax system ― Ex- Kogi commissioner

A former commissioner in Kogi State, Dr Tom Ohikere, has identified tax evasion in the state as one of the factors militating against government’s developmental efforts and capacity.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Monday, the former commissioner for Information and Culture said such attitude deprives government of the money needed to carry out development projects, thereby reducing the effectiveness of government and increasing budget deficit.

According to him, tax evasion must not be treated with levity, if the people truly love the state and its development.

Speaking further he said, “It is quite unfortunate that despite the veritable opportunities in Kogi State, its domestic resource mobilisation or internal revenue generation is still less than 15 per cent of the total money that comes to the state compared to other states.

“This is because residents and the business owners are evading taxes which is a major source of government revenue. This has kept Kogi State in redundancy despite all its potentials.

He commended the efforts of the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello and his arsenals for reviving the economy of the state in such a way that it has never happen before in the history of the state.

“There is need for citizens and residents to support these efforts by paying their taxes so that together we can to raise the resources needed to deliver essential services. And this will give impetus for accountability between citizens and the state, thereby helping to build effective states.

“At present, there are huge gaps in tax compliance, particularly by national elites and the informal business sector, and in the areas of personal income taxes and natural resources, severely undermine the legitimacy of tax systems. Patchy compliance undermines the belief that others are paying their own, that taxpayers share a common set of interests and that government can be trusted, all of which make collective tax bargaining much less likely.

“While it will thus be important to tax the informal sector, the consistent taxation of elites is a more pressing, albeit more politically challenging and objective in some states.”

While noting that tax payment supports the basic functions of an effective state and sets the context for economic growth he, however, said the other role for taxation that is often overlooked is its role as a catalyst for more responsive and accountable governments and expansion of state capacity.