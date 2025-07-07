No going back on nuclear test ban in Nigeria —Shettima

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban through collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

Shettima emphasised that Nigeria and other African countries currently prioritise addressing existential challenges such as poverty and the effects of climate change, rather than the pursuit of nuclear weapons capability.

He made this known on Monday while receiving the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Dr Robert Floyd, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The outcome of any nuclear conflict is never a win-win situation; it is always the opposite. We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons.

“I want to assure and reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban, and I want to appreciate your organisation for the extra vigilance you have taken, having 337 stations spread across the world. All seven tests conducted by DPR Korea were detected,” Shettima noted.

The Vice President, while commending the CTBTO’s work, added: “The beauty of CTBTO’s function is that its monitors also serve civilian purposes, especially in assisting us to detect tsunamis and volcanic seismic activities. Your functions are contributing to the global stability of our ecology.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Dr Floyd, applauded Nigeria’s leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for contributing to the reduction in nuclear testing globally and for upholding strong international norms against it. He described the relationship between the organisation and Nigeria as a natural partnership.

He acknowledged the contributions of Nigeria through its focal agencies – the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) – praising the quality of technical input and commitment shown by the country in advancing the CTBTO’s objectives.

Dr Floyd highlighted the importance of data generated by NAEC and NNRA, noting its role in saving lives through early detection of natural disasters and monitoring of human activities that pose threats to ecological stability.

On his part, the Acting Chairman of NAEC, Engr. Anthony Ekedegwa, said Nigeria’s partnership with the CTBTO has been instrumental in building capacity and equipping local centres for the development of the nuclear sector.

Similarly, the Director General/CEO of the NNRA, Dr Yau Idris, discussed ongoing collaboration with the CTBTO in promoting global compliance with international nuclear test ban regulations.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dunoma Ahmed; CTBTO’s Senior External Relations Officer, Mr Charles Oko; and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NAEC, and NNRA.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE