No godfatherism in Labour Party ― Hembe, guber candidate

Benue State Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Heman Hembe, said that the party guarantees better life for the people of the state.

Hembe who was addressing party supporters in Makurdi at the weekend during the flag-off of his campaign explained that Labour Party does not glorify godfatherism and noted that people, particularly youths are the strength of the party.

Hembe who is representing Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency at the House of Representatives called on the people of the state to support Labour Party for improved wellbeing and infrastructural development in the state and assured the people of the party’s promise to turn round the current debilitating situation plaguing the state.

He said: “This generation will not deceive you, those candidates in APC and PDP are products of godfatherism and the biggest problem in Benue state is godfatherism.

“I and all of us on this stage today, are very opposed to anybody or person invading our land, we will not seed any inch of this land to anybody.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike





The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.