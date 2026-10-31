No girl should miss school, feel ashamed because she can’t afford menstrual products — Ruth Chidiebere, founder, Extraordinary Female

Ruth Ozioma Chidiebere is the founder of Extraordinary Female and Extraordinary Stitches. In this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, she speaks on the challenges of building sustainable ventures, tackling period poverty, and expanding opportunities for women and girls.

What inspired you to establish Extraordinary Female in 2018, and how has your vision for the organisation evolved over the years?

Extraordinary Female was born out of my desire to create a platform where women could be celebrated, inspired, and reminded of the extraordinary potential they carry within them. I have always believed that every woman deserves an opportunity to grow, be seen, and make a difference.

We started in 2018 with the Gathering of Extraordinary Females. In 2021, the vision evolved into the Face of Extraordinary Female and Extraordinary Female Awards. Today, we also organise the Gathering of Extraordinary Females as a biannual event and run Pad a Girl Child as part of our community impact efforts.

My vision has grown beyond organising events. I want to build a sustainable platform that empowers women, supports girls, and creates opportunities that make a lasting difference in society. Ultimately, I intend to leave the world a better place than I met it.

How does Extraordinary Female ensure that its programmes translate into tangible opportunities for women beyond awards and recognition?

For me, recognition should be a starting point, not the destination. Through our platforms, we create opportunities for women to gain visibility, build confidence, develop leadership skills, and connect with others who can contribute to their growth.

The Face of Extraordinary Female provides a platform for young women to showcase their abilities, while the Extraordinary Female Awards celebrate women making meaningful contributions in their respective fields. Through the Gathering of Extraordinary Females, we also encourage networking, inspiration and the exchange of ideas.

We are continually working towards building stronger partnerships that will translate these opportunities into mentorship, business development, and sustainable growth for women.

What measurable impact has Extraordinary Female made in the lives of women who have participated in its programmes?

Since 2018, Extraordinary Female has grown from a gathering of women into a platform with flagship events, community outreach and an expanding vision for women’s empowerment. Successfully executing the fifth edition of the Face of Extraordinary Female and Extraordinary Female Awards in 2025 was a significant milestone.

Our programmes have created opportunities to celebrate women, showcase emerging talents and encourage confidence and leadership. Through Pad a Girl Child, we have also carried out outreaches in several rural communities, providing support to girls facing menstrual hygiene challenges.

We are committed to strengthening how we document and measure our impact because I want us to demonstrate not just the activities we organise but the difference they make in people’s lives.

What challenges have you faced in sustaining a women-focused advocacy organisation, particularly in securing funding and corporate partnerships?

One of our biggest challenges has been securing consistent funding. People may believe in a vision, but getting the financial and institutional support needed to sustain it is a different challenge. Building Extraordinary Female has taught me to be resourceful, persistent and strategic. I have had to learn how to build relationships, communicate our value, and keep moving forward even when resources are limited.

These experiences have strengthened my desire to work with corporate organisations, foundations, and individuals who understand the importance of investing in women and girls. I believe that with the right partnerships, we can expand our reach and build a more sustainable organisation.

Through Pad a Girl Child, you address menstrual hygiene among underprivileged schoolgirls. What more needs to be done to tackle period poverty and its impact on girls’ education?

I believe we need to raise much more awareness about period poverty and make sanitary pads affordable and accessible to girls from less privileged backgrounds. No girl should have to miss school or feel ashamed because she cannot afford menstrual hygiene products.

Through Pad a Girl Child, we have taken our outreach to several rural communities, but the challenge is much bigger than any single organisation can address alone. Government, schools, businesses, foundations and individuals must work together to provide affordable sanitary products, improve access to proper sanitation facilities and educate communities about menstrual health. We must also address the stigma surrounding menstruation.

For me, this is about dignity, education, and equal opportunity. Every girl deserves the chance to learn and pursue her dreams without her menstrual cycle becoming a barrier.

As the founder of Extraordinary Stitches, how have you navigated the challenges of building a sustainable fashion business in Nigeria?

I started Extraordinary Stitches from home with a manual sewing machine and basic tools. My journey has taught me that you do not need to have everything before you begin. Sometimes, you start with what you have and build along the way.

Like many Nigerian entrepreneurs, I have faced challenges with the cost of materials, access to equipment, funding and the demands of building a sustainable business. These experiences have taught me that talent alone is not enough. You also need business knowledge, discipline, consistency, and the ability to adapt.

My vision for Extraordinary Stitches extends beyond bespoke fashion to include skills development and fashion training. I want to build a brand that expresses creativity while creating opportunities within the fashion industry.

How do you balance your entrepreneurial ventures with your commitment to women’s empowerment and social advocacy?

I see my businesses and advocacy work as different expressions of my desire to create value and opportunities. Extraordinary Female allows me to champion women and girls, while Extraordinary Stitches gives me an avenue to express my creativity and build a business in the fashion industry.

Balancing both can be demanding, but I am learning to prioritise, manage my time, and approach my responsibilities more strategically. I also recognise the importance of building strong teams and systems. I believe a woman can build a business, pursue a purpose, and contribute to society simultaneously. For me, the goal is to grow personally and professionally while creating something meaningful for others.

How has your involvement in international entrepreneurship platforms shaped your approach to business and women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria?

My involvement with Flux Global Entrepreneurship Magazine Ventures (FGGV), where I serve as an ambassador and have held leadership and editorial roles, connected to its Lagos chapter, has broadened my understanding of entrepreneurship, visibility, and strategic relationships. These experiences have reinforced my belief that talent alone is not enough; entrepreneurs also need access to knowledge, networks, funding and markets.

For women in Nigeria, economic empowerment must go beyond encouraging them to start businesses. We must create environments where they can grow sustainable enterprises, access opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

I hope to apply the lessons and relationships gained through these engagements to strengthen my businesses and expand the impact of Extraordinary Female.

As you prepare for the sixth edition of the Extraordinary Female Awards, what are your plans for expanding the organisation’s reach and impact across West Africa?

The sixth edition of the Face of Extraordinary Female and Extraordinary Female Awards, scheduled for December 2026, is an opportunity to strengthen the vision we have been building since 2018. Our immediate focus is to deliver an impactful event, build stronger partnerships, and create greater value for our contestants, award recipients, and supporters.

Beyond Nigeria, I envision Extraordinary Female building meaningful collaborations across West Africa, creating opportunities for women to connect, learn, showcase their talents, and access resources that support their growth.

Achieving this requires strategic partnerships, sustainable funding, and programmes that respond to the needs of different communities. My goal is to build an organisation whose impact extends beyond its annual events and continues to empower women and girls for years to come.

Your personal philosophy is, “In as much as I am content with what I have, I do not settle for less.” How has this principle influenced your journey as an entrepreneur and advocate for women?

This philosophy captures how I approach life. I believe in gratitude and appreciating how far I have come. But I also believe that being grateful should never prevent us from pursuing greater possibilities. When I started Extraordinary Female and Extraordinary Stitches, I did not have everything I needed. However, I chose to begin with what I had and continue working towards what I envisioned. There have been challenges, but they have taught me resilience, patience and the importance of continuous growth.

I want women to understand that they can appreciate their present circumstances while still aspiring to more. For me, it is not about comparing myself with others; it is about becoming better, doing more, and making a greater contribution. I am content with what I have because I am grateful, but I do not settle for less because I believe there is always room to grow, create opportunities, and leave the world a better place than I met it.